Raymond James Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$72.50

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$72.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.44.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 961,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total transaction of C$188,641.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$277,206.78. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592 in the last three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

