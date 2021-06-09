Raymond James Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$72.50

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$72.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.44.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 961,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25.
In other news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total transaction of C$188,641.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$277,206.78. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592 in the last three months.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
