Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.30.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$2.58 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.79 and a 1 year high of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$658.43 million and a P/E ratio of -9.12.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

