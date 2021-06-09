Raymond James Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$93.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$85.67. 329,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,446. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.82 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$74.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,587.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,428,280. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975 in the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.