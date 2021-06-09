Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $89.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,418. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.