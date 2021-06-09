RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.57% of RE/MAX worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in RE/MAX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMAX opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $649.79 million, a P/E ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.50. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

