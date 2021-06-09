Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX):

6/9/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/4/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.30 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Freeport’s adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2021 were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed the same. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The demand-supply imbalance is driving copper prices. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. Its margins are likely to be supported by lower interest rates. Freeport has also outperformed the industry over the past year.”

4/26/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

4/13/2021 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.70. 13,772,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,200,414. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 134,782 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,469,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $90,266,000 after buying an additional 156,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

