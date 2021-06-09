Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$132.00 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$125.00 to C$132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$131.00 to C$139.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $123.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RY traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,868. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $104.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 172,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

