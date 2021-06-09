Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2021 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/28/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $269.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $315.00.

5/25/2021 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $340.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $291.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Autodesk shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company expects revenue growth to lag despite improving sales environment due to its subscription model in fiscal 2022. Lower revenues from Vault solution are expected to hurt top-line growth. Moreover, Autodesk expects majority of free cash flow to be generated in the second-half of the year, which adds uncertainty to growth prospects. Nevertheless, portfolio strength is helping Autodesk counter competition and win customers. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 solution and success of the maintenance to subscription program are key catalysts. Higher demand for cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites is expected to drive top line growth. Moreover, the recently completed Innovyze acquisition positions Autodesk as a technology leader in end-to-end water infrastructure solutions.”

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $275.50. 1,245,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.