Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SSP Group (SSPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SSP Group (LON: SSPG):

6/4/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 348 ($4.55) price target on the stock.

SSPG stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Wednesday. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 320.56.

In related news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

