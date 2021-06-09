Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) versus RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Critical Review

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and RumbleON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 4.43 -$17.04 million N/A N/A RumbleON $416.43 million 0.33 -$25.00 million ($9.48) -4.31

Recruiter.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Risk & Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.39, meaning that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -222.11% N/A -203.57% RumbleON -1.97% -210.20% -14.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Recruiter.com Group and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.96%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

RumbleON beats Recruiter.com Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides online advertising, including sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

