Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $256,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,334.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,563.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

