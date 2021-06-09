Refinable (FINE) Market Cap Achieves $25.51 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $25.51 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00066024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00221867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00210323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $532.90 or 0.01433069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,237.92 or 1.00139258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.