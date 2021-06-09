Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,004 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.58% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $49,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after buying an additional 369,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after buying an additional 787,743 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,666,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Shares of RGA opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.35. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

