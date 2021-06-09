RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,438,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,245 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe accounts for approximately 2.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.90% of RenaissanceRe worth $230,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.77. 1,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,609. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $144.03 and a 52 week high of $192.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

