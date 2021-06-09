renBTC (RENBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26.62 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $360.12 million and approximately $26.62 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $36,353.70 or 0.99674870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00024663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.93 or 0.00907344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.39 or 0.08922912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00049250 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 9,906 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

