Render Token (RNDR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.19 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001354 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $79.04 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00068108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.00903494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.37 or 0.08876098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049212 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,555,791 coins and its circulating supply is 156,554,826 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

