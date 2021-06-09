ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Now Covered by Sidoti

Analysts at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.
SOL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. 88,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,641. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $632.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About ReneSola
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
