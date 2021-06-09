ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Now Covered by Sidoti

Analysts at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

SOL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. 88,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,641. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $632.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

