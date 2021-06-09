Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.64 and last traded at $73.07. 14,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,298,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

Several research firms recently commented on REGI. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 680.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

