Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.64 and last traded at $73.07. 14,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,298,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.
Several research firms recently commented on REGI. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.74.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 680.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
