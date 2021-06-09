Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.84. Renren shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 91,318 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) by 141.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Renren worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

