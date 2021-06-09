REPO (REPO) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $114,696.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00062132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00222600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00208825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.87 or 0.01280066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,463.46 or 0.99975814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

