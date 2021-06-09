Request (REQ) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Request has a market capitalization of $79.98 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00068629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00940836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.26 or 0.09250398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00050218 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

