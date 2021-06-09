Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June, 9th (BOH, BRKR, ERF, EXFO, FRU, FTCI, IBKR, JPM, JWEL, MC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 9th:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Hawaii has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing in the other. Improving non-interest-bearing deposits are likely to aid net interest income amid lower rates. Further, sustainable capital deployments are anticipated to enhance shareholders' value. Rising deposit balance and strong balance sheet position will help the company maintain liquidity position and aid its growth. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s elevated expenses on expanding franchise and rising compensation costs might hurt its bottom line. Also, lack of diversifying efforts to expand sources of revenues might dent top-line growth. High debt level is a headwind, in case economic conditions worsen.”

Get Bank of Hawaii Co alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bruker ended first-quarter 2021 with better-than-expected results. Revenue growth across all of its segments and geographies looks impressive. Robust acceptance of Bruker’s GHz-class systems bodes well. Strength in Bruker’s microbiology and molecular diagnostics revenues is also encouraging. Launch of Bruker’s next generation, high-performance 80 MHz Fourier Transform Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (FT-NMR) benchtop spectrometer is impressive. Expansion of both margins augers well. The company’s current-year outlook with strong growth prospects over 2020 buoys optimism. Strong solvency is an added plus. Over the past six months, Bruker has outperformed its industry. Yet, a sequential fall in Bruker’s SARS-CoV-2 testing revenues is worrying. Foreign exchange fluctuations, stiff competition and macroeconomic woes persist.”

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)

was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$9.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.50.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a tender rating. TD Securities currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to develop proprietary software (including IBKR Lite) and an increase in emerging market customers will likely continue to aid financials. The buyout of the retail unit of Folio Investments will strengthen its position in the online brokerage space. The company's low level of compensation expense relative to net revenues, owing to its technological excellence, is encouraging. However, persistently increasing costs (owing to technology upgrades and investments in franchise) are expected to hurt the bottom line. Moreover, the near-zero interest rate environment remains a major concern and might hamper top-line growth.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansion strategies and strong mortgage banking business are expected to keep aiding financials in the upcoming quarters. Also, JPMorgan's impressive capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet and will enhance shareholder value. While robust economic recovery will likely lead to rise in demand for loans, coronavirus-induced economic downturn that hampered business activities continues to hurt loan demand. The Federal Reserve's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are likely to hamper interest income and margins, going forward.”

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$42.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflected higher revenues. The company’s strong organic growth initiatives, driven by global expansion initiatives along with diverse operations across sectors and industries, bode well for the future. Given the solid balance sheet and liquidity positions, Moelis & Company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. Also, solid merger and acquisitions (M&As), and restructuring activities across the globe will act as tailwinds. However, persistently increasing expenses will likely hurt profits. A tough operating backdrop is expected to hamper the company’s financials. Its shares have underperformed the industry over the past twelve months.”

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wendy's have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Shares of company rallied on Jun 8, driven by bullish comments about the company by Reddit investing communities. Wendy’s is now the first fast-food “meme stock.” The company is benefiting from menu innovation, technological upgrades and international expansion. This along with focus on Breakfast daypart offerings are likely to drive growth. Going forward, the company remains bullish on this business model with plans to boost breakfast daypart sales by 30% in 2021. Also, the company has increased its focus on smaller and efficient prototypes that is likely to pave a way for future growth opportunities. For 2021, the company anticipates global system-wide sales growth in the range of 8% to 10%. However, high debt and coronavirus woes remain a concern.”

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.