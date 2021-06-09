Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Great Bear Resources Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Great Bear Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.27.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GBR. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of GBR stock opened at C$16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.16. Great Bear Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.76 and a 12-month high of C$19.83. The firm has a market cap of C$961.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.87.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Great Bear Resources news, Director David Andrew Terry sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.02, for a total value of C$35,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,444,300. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $182,860.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.