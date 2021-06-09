Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ralph Lauren (RL)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have outpaced the industry year to date. The company is witnessing a positive sentiment on better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, which also reflected a return to top and bottom line growth. Results gained from solid performance across Europe and Asia regions and brand strength. Also, accelerating digital capabilities, enhanced marketing efforts, cost-savings plans and reduction in structural woes contributed to quarterly growth. Further, improved gross margin and reduced costs aided performance. Further, the company provided an upbeat view for fiscal 2022. However, the company witnessed elevated marketing investments in the quarter, which partly hurt results. Also, it anticipates cost inflation, global supply chain pressures and higher marketing expenses to remain a drag in fiscal 2022.”

5/21/2021 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $99.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $119.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

NYSE:RL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.44. The company had a trading volume of 501,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.98.

Get Ralph Lauren Co alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.