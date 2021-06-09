Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 9th (ACCO, ACXIF, AEG, AEM, AEOXF, ALIZY, AMFPF, ANNSF, APLE, ARZGY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 9th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands Co alerts:

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$62.00 target price on the stock.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL). Sidoti issued a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target reduced by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$14.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$72.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.