Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 9th (AMSWA, ATDRY, ATOM, DG, FAII, HCMLY, HEI, NCNO, PATH, RTMVY)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 9th:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII). Barrington Research issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF). Oddo Bhf issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

