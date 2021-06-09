Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 9th (AMSWA, ATDRY, ATOM, DG, FAII, HCMLY, HEI, NCNO, PATH, RTMVY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 9th:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII). Barrington Research issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF). Oddo Bhf issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

