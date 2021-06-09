Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 9th (BN, GLJ, LVMUY, LXRX, MAXN, MBIN, MDVL, MEC, MFGP, MGEE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 9th:

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

