Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 9th (ACER, ADPT, AGS, AIN, AKZOY, AMRS, ARLO, ASRT, ASX, BBAR)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 9th:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$2.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.75.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Silica for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to gain from its expansion actions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost its margins. It will also benefit from its cost-improvement projects. However, higher capital spending associated with expansion is impacting the company’s ability to generate free cash flows. It is also witnessing some headwinds in the Oil & Gas segment. Higher costs and empty railcar moves are affecting performance in the Oil & Gas segment. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

