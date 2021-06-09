Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Crédit Agricole (CRARY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS: CRARY):

6/1/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating.

5/28/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

5/19/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

5/12/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/10/2021 – Crédit Agricole had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/27/2021 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

4/16/2021 – Crédit Agricole was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52. Crédit Agricole S.A. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.16.

Get Crédit Agricole SA alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.72%.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.