Reviewing Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Nemaura Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 8.26 -$1.21 million $0.02 224.50 Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$4.16 million N/A N/A

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Repro Med Systems and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 81.89%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -12.62% 1.52% 1.32% Nemaura Medical N/A -98.58% -47.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Nemaura Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. It has a license agreement with Healthimation, LLC, which licenses the company to make, have made, use, offer to sell, sell, and import intensive medical diabetes and weight management program for Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and general wellness; the Why WAIT app; and common law trademarks which incorporate the mark WHY WAIT or WHYWAIT and the use of licensed marks. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

