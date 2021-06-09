Revolution Populi Price Hits $0.0304 on Top Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $36.47 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

