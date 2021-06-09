Rexnord Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rexnord in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of RXN opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after buying an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,194,000.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

