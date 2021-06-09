RF Industries (RFIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 14th.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RF Industries stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

RFIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares in the company, valued at $320,531.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,598 shares of company stock worth $51,995 and have sold 7,617 shares worth $51,185. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

