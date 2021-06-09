RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $957.53 million-971.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.47 million.

RH stock traded down $17.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $611.33. 800,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.42. RH has a 12-month low of $226.82 and a 12-month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $580.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

