Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 42,646 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Celsius worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.70 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

