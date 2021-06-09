Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,966 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Fulgent Genetics worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,411,000 after purchasing an additional 398,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 147,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.04.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

