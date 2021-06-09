Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Employers worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Employers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

