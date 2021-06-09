Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Navistar International worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Navistar International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Navistar International by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAV stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22. Navistar International Co. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.58.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

