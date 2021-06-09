Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.02 Million Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of ShockWave Medical worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,491 shares of company stock worth $26,613,364 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.

Shares of SWAV opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $182.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

