Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.09 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,026,000 after acquiring an additional 804,941 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,062,000 after acquiring an additional 290,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.27 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $3,094,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,962 shares of company stock valued at $19,667,119. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.