Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.10 Million Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Silvergate Capital worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 3,588.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

NYSE:SI opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 2.62. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $342,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,783 shares of company stock worth $11,440,334. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

