Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.