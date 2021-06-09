Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.33 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 365.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,608 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after purchasing an additional 145,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 883,730 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.75.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,832,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,878,967 shares of company stock valued at $473,514,293. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

