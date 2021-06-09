Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.36 Million Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Alteryx worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 2,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

AYX opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

