Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,864,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 101.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $17,357,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $80,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,301,896 shares of company stock valued at $80,812,657 and have sold 717,782 shares valued at $43,728,089. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

