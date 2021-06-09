Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,514 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of OneMain worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

