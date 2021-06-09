Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,916 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Hawaiian worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of HA opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.