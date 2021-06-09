Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of National Vision worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,188,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,321,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,666,000 after buying an additional 409,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 325,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.