Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Primo Water worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Primo Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Primo Water by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRMW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

