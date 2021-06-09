Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,695 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Kodiak Sciences worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $2,251,105. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

